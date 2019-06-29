Latest NewsSports

ICC World Cup: Pakistan defeated Afghanistan

Jun 29, 2019
In cricket, Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by three wickets in a match in the ICC world cup cricket at Headingley. By this victory, Pakistan has regained its possibility for the semi entry. Pakistan has 9 points from 8 matches played.

Earlier in the game, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Afghanistan scored 227 runs by losing 9 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. Shaheen Afridi scalped four wickets each for Pakistan. Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz scalped two wickets each for the team.

Pakistan chasing the victory target of 228 runs touched it while two balls are left. Imad Wasim was selected as the player of the match.

Score Board:

Afghanistan – 227/9 (50 over)
Pakistan – 228/7 (49.4 over)

