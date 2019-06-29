Indian shores under threat of rising sea level

The sea level in Indian shores is rising by 1.1 mm per year. The frightening fact was revealed by Ashwini Kumar Chaube in the Parliament while responding to the question of Anto Antony, MP from Pathanamthitta.

This is pointing to the crucial environmental issues that the nation is going to face in the upcoming years. Tsunami, sea attack, etc will increase as part of this. As a result, the sea shore will be diminishing. The temperature has increased by 20C due to the burning of fossil fuel. If the sea level increases this will effect 1/8th people of the total population.

The Paris treaty signed by 195 nations has agreed to maintain the global temperature below 1.50C. This phenomenon of rising sea level is a threat to the equilibrium of the earth. India has a vast sea shore. In statistics produced in the parliament, the sea level in 10 of the shores is in steady increase. Diamond Harbor in Bengal has the fastest increase.