Dewasom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has criticized former vigilance director Jacob Thomas IPS for his RSS praising interview. Surendran responded that ‘Jacob Thomas knows that only by white-washing Rss, can join BJP. The statement of Jacob Thomas has to be viewed by that. People know why he was removed from the position. His accusation that Pinarayi gives positions to only people near to him is baseless, Surendran added.

Earlier, Jacob Thomas has said that RSS is not a political organization. But it is a cultural organization. A volunteer organization. But in Kerala, for some people there is a feeling of untouchability towards RSS. It should be changed, he said in an interview given to a Malayalam news channel. He also added that he was cooperating with RSS for the last 23 years.