Kalyani Priyadarshan to debut in Malayalam film

Kalyani Priyadarshan, the daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan and former actress Lissy is all set to debut in Malayalam film industry. She will debut in her mother tongue through a film directed by her father Priyadarshan.

She is debuting to Malayalam film industry through the big-budget film ‘Marrikkar- Arabi Kadalinte Simham’, starring Mohanlal. She is among the four heroines. She is playing the pair of Pranav Mohanlal.

Kalyani started her acting career in 2017 in Telugu film ‘Hello’.Kalyani began her film career in 2013 as an assistant production designer under Sabu Cyril in the Bollywood film ‘Krrish 3’ in 2013. She also worked as an assistant director in Tamil film ‘Iru Mugan’.