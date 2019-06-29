KSRTC dismissed 2107 ‘M-panel drivers’

The KSRTC has dismissed 2107 ‘M-Panel’ drivers from service as the time given by the Supreme Court has ended today.

1479 drivers in the southern region, 257 in the central and 371 in the northern region were dismissed the state carrier. The Kerala High Court has ordered to remove all ‘M-Panel drivers and conductors from service after the PSC rank holders have approached the court with their plea.

The KSRTC management has approached the Supreme court with a review petition. The Supreme Court has given 30 days for the KSRTC management to initiate the verdict of the High Court.

The decision will severely affect the KSRTC services and will increase the people’s plight. It is calculated that around 600 services will be cut down as the lack of drivers.