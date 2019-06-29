Make in India: SPOCK set to ‘electrify’ the market

The electric manufactures Li-ions is set to launch its first electric two-wheeler named SPOCK. It’s a high-speed electrical scooter which has considerable variation from the fuel run scooters. It is part of the Make in India initiative by the central government said Captain Gurveendar Singh, the Electric Director of the company.

Spock has a stylish package with a motorcycle like handlebars, trendy trail lamp with integrated turn indicators. Comfortable seats, wide foot space, and 12-inch wheel are other characteristics of this vehicle. It has a cargo box at the rear.

The on-road price will be between 65,000 and 99,999. The booking has started and the vehicle will be on road by July. The vehicle contains a 2.9kWh Lithium-Ion battery and BLDC hub motor. It generates 1.2 kW continuous power and 2.1 kW of maximum power.

The maximum speed is 45 km per hour and its possible range is 50-130 km per charge. The economy model will cover 130 km while the power model will go around 100 km. It has a replaceable battery which can be charged in 4 hrs. The company claims that the battery could last to 1200 cycle of charges. GPS and USB charging facilities are available in the model.

The model has 1930mm length, 770mm width,1260mm height, and 1350mm wheelbase. The total weight excluding battery is 90kg. White, black, red, green, blue and yellow are the color varieties available. SPOCK has tough competition from Ather electric and Okinawa. Let’s see who will win the road.