Passenger held with 14 bullets at airport

The CISF personnel has arrested a passenger at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi for allegedly carrying 14 live bullets in his baggage.

Athar Abbas Naqvi, a Lucnow bound passenger was handed over to Delhi police by CISF for carrying bullets in the baggage. The CISF detected the bullets while scanning the bags of the passengers.

Naqvi was charged with various sections of Arms Act. As per the law arms and ammunition are not allowed to be taken either in the terminal area or aircraft under the Indian aviation rules.