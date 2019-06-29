Latest NewsTechnology

Realme launches Spiderman Edition in India

Jun 29, 2019, 11:08 am IST
Realme quietly launched Spiderman Edition in India. The Spiderman Edition is not much different from the regular edition of the smartphone. The smartphone is the Pearl White color Realme X but comes bundled with a red case. There are also special themes associated with Spiderman built into the smartphone. The customization is minimal and not in the same league as that of OnePlus.

Realme X Spiderman Edition is just the regular version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The best part is that the price tag of the device remains unchanged. The Spiderman Edition is now listed on Realme China’s website and is available for pre-order. It is available for RMB 1,799 (around Rs 18,067), which is identical to the price of standard variant.

In terms of specifications, the Realme X features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. It comes with 4 or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. There is also a high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It sports dual rear camera with 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. There is a 16-megapixel pop-up camera for selfies. It runs Android Pie, has an under-display fingerprint sensor and is backed by a 3,765mAh battery.

