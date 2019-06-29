Sister Thresia from Kerala will be declared saint soon

A meeting held by the head of global Catholic church Pope Francis has decided to announce Sister Thresia from Kerala to a saint. The meeting has decided to declare five people as saints.

In 2000 April 9, the then pope St.Jone Paul II has honoured Sister Thresia in the Vatican. It was sister Thresia who started the Holy Family church which stands in support for the poor and estranged. Around 1,970 nuns worked under this in nine countries.

Sister Thresia was born on April 26, 1876, in Puthenchira in Kerala. She died on June 8, 1926.

Sister Thresia is the seventh person from India who was declared a saint by the Catholic church. It was another nun from Kerala Sister Alphonsa was first declared a saint by the Catholic church.