Time to think about treatment centers for cyber addicts: CM

Kerala will have to think about launching treatment centers for cyber addicts, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The new social media has become a menace and some people are addicted to just like to drugs. The cyber crime rates are increasing day by day. The new generation has to know both sides of using the medium.

He was inaugurating the Mary Paul Memorial Library in Kurupampady. It was foundedby the late additional chief secretary Babu Paul and his brother Roy Paul in the memory of their mother. Eldhose Kunnappally MLA presided the meeting. P P Thankachan, former speaker and Saju Paul former MLA attended the meeting