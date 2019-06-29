Latest NewsGulf

US deploys F-22 stealth fighters to Qatar

Jun 29, 2019, 09:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

Amid tension between Iran, the United States of America has deployed for the first time F-22 stealth fighters to Qatar. This new decision will add to the buildup of US forces in the Gulf region. How many fighters have been deployed is not made clear by the US forces.

The US Air Forces Central Command has in a statement made it clear that the Air Force F-22 stealth fighters have been deployed to defend American forces and interests.

The tension between US and Iran sparked off as the US president Donald Trump withdrew from a multi-party nuclear deal signed on 2015 and reimposed sanctions on Iran. The situation worsened as Iran has shot down a drone of the US.

Tags

Related Articles

amazon

‘#Boycott Amazon’ trends after users find toilet seat covers with Hindu god’s images

May 16, 2019, 09:34 pm IST

PNB Scam: Enforcement Directorate files fresh charge sheet against Nirav Modi

Mar 11, 2019, 08:54 pm IST

China developing spy plane to operate from aircraft carrier

Jan 27, 2018, 08:02 pm IST

Congress Raises Allegations Of TRS Tampering With Electoral Rolls

Dec 11, 2018, 10:34 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close