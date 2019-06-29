Virat Kohli sole Indian in Forbes 2019 list of world’s highest-paid athletes

Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli is the only India sportsperson who was named in the list of World’s highest-paid athletes released by Forbes magazine.

The cutoff mark for this year’s list was $ 25 million. Five years ago it was $ 17.5 million. Virat Kohli is ranked 100 with $ 25 million. He was in an 83rd position last year.

The Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi is in the top of the list with $ 127 million annual income. He earned $ 92 million from salary and winnings and an additional USD 35m from endorsements. Lionel Messi was at number 2 position last year with $ 111 million in earnings.

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is in the second position with $ 109 million annual income. He earned $65m from salary and winnings and $44 from endorsements. He climbed up from his last year’s 3rd position with USD 108 million in earnings.

Brazillian footballer Neymar Jr is in the third position with $ 105 million annual income. He earned 75 million from salary and winnings and $ 30 million from endorsements. He was in the fifth position with $ 90 million last year.

The Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez is in the fourth position with an annual income of $ 94 million. He earned $ 92 million from salary and $ 2 million from endorsements.

The Swiss tennis player Roger Federer is in the fifth position with an annual income of $ 93.4 million. In this $ 86 million coming from salary and $ 7.4 million from endorsements.

The American footballer Russell Wilson came in the list in the sixth spot with an annual income of $ 89.5 million. His salary is $ 80 million and a salary from endorsements is $ 9.5 million.

The American footballer Aaron Rodgers is in seven positions with a total income of $ 89.3 million. This comes from a salary of $ 80 million and endorsements $ 9 million.

The US Basketball player Lebron James is in the eighth position with an annual income of $ 89 million dollars. His income comes from $ 36 million in salary and $ 53 million from endorsements.

US Basketball player Stephen Curry is in 9th position with an annual income of $ 79.8 million. He earned $ 37.8 million from salary and $ 42 million from endorsements.

The basketball player, Kevin Durant is in 10th position with total earnings of $ 65.4 million that includes $ 30.4 million in salary and winnings and endorsements worth $35 million.