Yateesh Chandra all praise for Kerala Ministers

Thrissur City Police Commissioner Yateesh Chandra is all praise for the Kerala ministers who were working tirelessly during the flood times. Three ministers were there in the control room along with collector and commissioner to coordinate the relief activities. V S Sunil Kumar, A C Moitheen, C Raveendranath were working day and night during the tough time.

When Karavannoor river in Aratupuzha detoured from the course minister V S Sunilkumar joined the people to carry sand sack. Yateesh Chandra appreciated the effort of the minister and said that the people of Kerala are lucky to have them. He added that no minister in his native place Karnataka would do the same. He was addressing the bright students from Thrissur legislative constituency, who secured high marks in the SSLC examination.

He said that he had never secured full marks. But those who achieve that are exceptional. He compared a student’s growth to that of a plant. Teachers nurture the sapling so that they would become a mighty tree. Everyone has different DNA and fingerprint. Each person is a unique creation of God. He urged the students to live their own lives and to dream big. He added that hard work is the only way to success.