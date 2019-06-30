An inspiring revenge story

K. Elambahavath was an ordinary Tamil boy from Thanjavoor. His father was a village administrative officer and his mother a farmer. He has three sisters and they led a happy, contended life. Their life became topsy- turvy when his father died in 1997.

Elambahavath had to stop his studies in class twelve and look after the family. He tried to get his father’s job claiming die in harness. He had to fight for the job almost for 9 years. In those years he would work in the morning and go to the offices in the afternoon.

The young man was a regular visitor in the Collectorate. He realized that he would not get justice even if he produced all the documents. He decided to get the job through his hard work. Through distant education, he completed his graduation and went for UPSC coaching. It was not in a prestigious study center. Almost ten aspirants in the guidance of a retired headmaster named Paneerselvam worked hard in the public library.

He reached up to the interview stage three times but could not fulfill the dream role. Meanwhile, he cleared the state tests and got into a government job. Elambahavath never gives up his dream.

Then the UPSC gave two terms as relaxation for those who were affected by the new aptitude test introduced then. Elambahavath made use of it. He cleared IRS in 2014 and in the last attempt got into IAS in 2015. He proved that with perseverance and hard work nothing is impossible.

His first posting as Asst. Collector was in Ranipettu. His aim is to eradicate red-tapism. Being a victim of the inefficient system he could understand the agonies of the people.

He says that it was his hatred towards the system that acted as a catalyst for his dream. It was the system which made him victim as well as a survivor. Yes, he is determined to save the system as well.