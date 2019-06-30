Latest NewsIndia

BJP worker shot in West Bengal

Jun 30, 2019, 09:12 pm IST
Less than a minute

In West Bengal, A BJP worker was allegedly shot by the ruling TMC workers. The BJP claimed that their party worker Khagapati Mahato was killed by TMC workers at Baghua village in Jhargram.

Ranjan Mahato, the father of the deceased said that his son sustained serious injury in the chest. And he was shot by TMC goons while he was attending a Harinaam chanting program.

Earlier in yesterday Dileep Ram, a TMC leader and husband of senior TMC leader Neetu Ram was shot dead by unidentified criminals. The TMC has accused that BJP workers were behind the crime. The TMC has also observed a 24-hour bandh in the Churchura area today.

Tags

Related Articles

Tennis Ranking: Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic continue as World No. 1

Jun 17, 2019, 10:17 pm IST

PM Narendra Modi has snatched Rs 30,000 crore from IAF,says Rahul Gandhi

Mar 3, 2019, 06:18 am IST
rahul-gandhi-say-congress-role-countrys-future

This is what Rahul Gandhi has to say about Congress’ role in the nation’s future

Mar 17, 2018, 03:55 pm IST
ex-wife-gauthami-parts-with-kamal-political-party

Ex. wife Gautami clarifies she is not Kamal’s partner in life and party

Feb 25, 2018, 08:56 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close