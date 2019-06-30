BJP worker shot in West Bengal

In West Bengal, A BJP worker was allegedly shot by the ruling TMC workers. The BJP claimed that their party worker Khagapati Mahato was killed by TMC workers at Baghua village in Jhargram.

Ranjan Mahato, the father of the deceased said that his son sustained serious injury in the chest. And he was shot by TMC goons while he was attending a Harinaam chanting program.

Earlier in yesterday Dileep Ram, a TMC leader and husband of senior TMC leader Neetu Ram was shot dead by unidentified criminals. The TMC has accused that BJP workers were behind the crime. The TMC has also observed a 24-hour bandh in the Churchura area today.