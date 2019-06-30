KeralaLatest News

C.K.Nanu appointed as JD(S) president

Jun 30, 2019, 04:11 pm IST
The veteran socialist leader in the state C.K.Nanu MLA has been appointed as the Janata Dal (Secular) state committee president. The national president of the party former Prime Minister H.D.DeweGowda has announced the decision. The state leaders of the party have held discussions with Dewe Gowde at Bengaluru.

Former Minister Mathew. T.Thomas will become the parliamentary party leader of the party. Earlier the lone minister of the party K.Krishnankutty has informed that he is not interested in being the president of the party.

Last week Dewe Gowda has said that Nanu has the eligibility to become the minister in the state.

