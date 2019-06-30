Can not support the death penalty: Prime Minister

Publicising the difference of opinion with the Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, the Prime Minister of the island country Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that he can not support the death penalty.

The Lankan Prime Minister while addressing a program said that his party United National Party (UNP) is against the death penalty. Other main parties in the island nation Janatha Vimukthi Perumana, Tamil National Alliance and the party of Mahinda Rajapaksa are also opposed to the death penalty and all these parties will oppose the decision to reinstate the death penalty.

He also reminded that in 2016 when Sirisena was President and he was Prime Minister the Lanka has supported the UN resolution on the death penalty. In 2018 when Rajapaksa was the Prime Minister and Sirisena was president once again Lanka supported the re-reviewed resolution, he said.

Earlier the president Sirisena has announced death penalty for drug dealers.