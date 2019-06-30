Latest NewsEntertainment

Difference in opinion with A.M.M.A: WCC members give written suggestions

Jun 30, 2019, 06:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

The WCC suggestions regarding matters including rules revision has put into discussion by A.M.M.A in its general body meeting. WCC has given written suggestions over matter in which they have disagreements. Actresses Parvathy Tiruvoth and Revathy participated in the meeting behalf of WCC.

Revathi later told that they got space to express their opinions. She told that the suggestions made by WCC was submitted to A.M.M.A general body and is waiting for the reply. Both of them left the meeting after that. The general body will approve the reformation of law to give more representation for woman in the committee level.

Tags

Related Articles

Bigg Boss fame Hina Khan’s latest video ‘Bhasoodi’ goes viral : Watch Here

Jul 18, 2018, 11:24 pm IST

These Indian Celebrities have made India proud by Winning International Awards: See them;

Jan 23, 2018, 07:43 pm IST

Gujarat Elections 2017: Lotus blooms, AAP sulks in a corner

Dec 19, 2017, 04:22 pm IST

Son calls for revenge against the rebel movement of the country

Dec 6, 2017, 10:06 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close