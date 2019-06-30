Difference in opinion with A.M.M.A: WCC members give written suggestions

The WCC suggestions regarding matters including rules revision has put into discussion by A.M.M.A in its general body meeting. WCC has given written suggestions over matter in which they have disagreements. Actresses Parvathy Tiruvoth and Revathy participated in the meeting behalf of WCC.

Revathi later told that they got space to express their opinions. She told that the suggestions made by WCC was submitted to A.M.M.A general body and is waiting for the reply. Both of them left the meeting after that. The general body will approve the reformation of law to give more representation for woman in the committee level.