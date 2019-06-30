KeralaLatest News

Dismissal of 'M-panel' drivers likely to hit KSRTC services

Jun 30, 2019
The mass dismissal of ‘M-panel’ drivers likely to hit the services of KSRTC.The action may affect the KSRTC services from Monday onwards. The order dismissing M-panel drivers has been issued on Saturday evening. Almost2107 drivers were by this order become out of the public transport system in Kerala.

As today was a holiday it would not affect the passengers. It assumed that around 600 services may be cut-down due to the shortage of drivers. The management has asked all drivers in leave to cancel their leave and to report for duty.

As per as Kerala High Court verdict all m-panel drivers who had completed 180 days of service must be dismissed before April 30. The KSRTC has approached the Supreme Court against the High Court order. Bu the apex court ruled in favor of dismissal of temporary drivers. The Supreme court had extended the time for dismissal up to June 30.

