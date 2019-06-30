Latest NewsBusiness

Foreign Investors invest 10,384 crore in June

Jun 30, 2019, 08:11 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) has invested around 10,384 crore rupees into the Indian capital market in the month of June. The FPI’s have remained buyers for the fifth month in a row. The buying trend of FPI has continued because of the expectations over the economic reforms by the union government.

The FPI’s has invested Rs.2,272.7 crore rupees in equities and Rs.8,111.8 crore in the debt market. The total investment thus includes Rs.10,384.5 crore rupees. The FPI’s has till now invested Rs.87,313.2 crore rupees.

The Foreign Portfolio Investors has remained buyer in all the five months in this year except January. The total investment has reached around Rs. 87,313.22 crores. The FPI’s has invested Rs.9,031.1 crore in May, Rs.16,093 crore in April, Rs. 45,981 crore in March, Rs.11,182 crore in February.

Tags

Related Articles

Five Unforgettable actresses in 2017

Jan 19, 2018, 08:45 pm IST
live-updates-fans-greet-kamal-haasan-adulation

LIVE UPDATES: Thousands of Supporters Gathers at Venue

Feb 21, 2018, 10:18 am IST

Actress-Dubbing Artist Bhagyalakshmi’s befitting reply to online trollers

Feb 6, 2019, 07:16 am IST

Jawan who was Expelled From BSF to Contest Against P.M Modi

Mar 30, 2019, 02:17 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close