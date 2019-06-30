Latest NewsIndia

Heat Wave: Summer vacation extended by a week

Jun 30, 2019, 08:19 pm IST
The New Delhi government today has announced that the summer vacations in schools in the Delhi city will be extended for a week. The order will be applicable to both the government and private schools. The government took this decision as the heat wave condition still persists in the national capital.

The schools for up to classes 8 will reopen from July 8 while the higher classes will reopen from Monday as the earlier schedule.

The Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed this through his social media handle.

