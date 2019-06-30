ICC World Cup 2019: Fan Fight After Afghanistan-Pakistan Match, See Video

Afghanistan produced yet another thriller, this time against Pakistan, but failed to seize the key moments that eventually cost them the match. Afghanistan’s score of 227 was overcome by Pakistan with just two balls to spare, thanks to lusty hitting at the dying moments of the match by Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz.

Following the defeat, clashes erupted between fans from both sides. Supporters charged on to the pitch and some fans captured on camera throwing punches at each other in the stands. But the tension between the fans of the two teams was high even before the match and there were clashes even before the match began.

Only one word to describe these scenes – disgraceful #PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/61LimPybHA — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 29, 2019

Fans who were ticketless and cheering for the team from outside the stadium turned on each other and started vandalizing stadium property. The fight is known to have started after an Afghan fan accidentally brushed past an old person who was a Pakistani supporter. Pakistani fans soon started beating up Afghan fans which incited the supporters further and led to a critical law and order situation.

International Cricket Council said that action will be taken to punish fans involved in “scuffles” at the World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Headingley.