ICC World Cup: England set a target of 338 for India

In Cricket, the hosts England has set a victory target of 338 for India in the ICC World Cup Cricket match played today at Birmingham.

A century from Jonny Bairstow ( 111) and the half-centuries by Ben Stokes ( 79) and Jason Roy ( 66) helped the hosts to build up this massive score. It was Bairstow’s eighth ODI century.

For India, Mohammed Shami picked five wickets. This was his first five-wicket for the world cup. He took five wickets by giving 69 runs.

Earlier England has won the toss and opted to bat first. The match is crucial for both the teams India can enter semi-final if won this game.