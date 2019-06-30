Latest NewsInternational

India proposes new dates for talks on Kartarpur corridor with Pakistan

Jun 30, 2019, 07:23 am IST
Less than a minute

India has proposed dates for the next round of senior-level meeting to finalise the modalities for the Kartarpur Corridor.

According to reports, the proposed dates are July 11 to 14 to open the Kartarpur corridor for the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in November, people privy with the development said on Saturday.

“The meeting would discuss the draft agreement on the modalities for movement of pilgrims along the Kartarpur corridor and resolve outstanding technical issues related to alignment and infrastructure along the corridor,” sources were quoted as saying by TOI.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a letter written in response to a congratulatory message by his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, has called for “early operationalisation of the Kartarpur corridor which is functional all the year round”, according the Ministry of External Affairs.

Tags

Related Articles

Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Apr 9, 2019, 08:11 pm IST

Amarnath Yatra : Army to inducts 5000 more soldiers for security

Jun 29, 2017, 06:25 pm IST

Indian Man who holds the Record of ‘Longest Fingernail’ did this after 66 Years

Jul 11, 2018, 02:12 pm IST

Sikh man gives discounts to Muslims to promote peace in this country

May 18, 2019, 01:45 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close