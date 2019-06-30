India proposes new dates for talks on Kartarpur corridor with Pakistan

India has proposed dates for the next round of senior-level meeting to finalise the modalities for the Kartarpur Corridor.

According to reports, the proposed dates are July 11 to 14 to open the Kartarpur corridor for the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in November, people privy with the development said on Saturday.

“The meeting would discuss the draft agreement on the modalities for movement of pilgrims along the Kartarpur corridor and resolve outstanding technical issues related to alignment and infrastructure along the corridor,” sources were quoted as saying by TOI.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a letter written in response to a congratulatory message by his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, has called for “early operationalisation of the Kartarpur corridor which is functional all the year round”, according the Ministry of External Affairs.