Indian Cricket Team’s Orange Jersey Compared to Indian Oil Corporation Employees. Here is How IOC Responded

Jun 30, 2019, 10:00 am IST
In today’s match in ICC World Cup, Indian cricket team will be wearing an orange-blue jersey to distinguish themselves from hosts England who wears a lighter version of blue.

Virat Kohli has given an 8/10 for the new jersey and players seemed excited to don the new colour. Quite a few trolls have come too and people have drawn comparisons for the jersey with a number of things- from Bournvita bottle to Indian Oil Corporation employee’s uniform.

Check out this troll that compares the uniform with IOC employee’s uniform.

But IOC has not responded to the troll.

“Colors that unite the country ! Join us as we #BleedOrange (and blue) and cheer our hearts out for #TeamIndia for #CWC2019 #CricketCarnival” reads Indian Oil Corporations Twitter handle.

