Irfan Pathan Wants this Player to Bat at Number 4 for India

Jun 30, 2019, 09:32 am IST
The number 4 debate is alive again. KL Rahul will open for India and with Vijay Shankar failing to make an impact with the bat in the tournament so far,one can understand why there is a cry from fans and expers for a change of player. Indian captain Virat Kohli asserted his faith in Shankar, but there are many who feels Vijay Shankar should be replaced by Dinesh Karthik. Former Indian Swing bowler Irfan Pathan is one among them.

The Indian all-rounder who was once thought to be a successor to the legendary Kapil Dev said India needs someone solid at number 4 when it comes to pressure matches like semi-finals.

“I know many people would have the mindset that the winning combination shouldn’t be changed, however, I feel differently.

“Vijay Shankar hasn’t done anything and if we come to the position of playing in the semifinals, we are going to be facing the top quality bowling line up and if we lose early wickets, we need someone solid at number four and I prefer Dinesh Karthik at that position,” Pathan told Star Sports.

