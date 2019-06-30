Irfan Pathan Wants this Player to Bat at Number 4 for India

The number 4 debate is alive again. KL Rahul will open for India and with Vijay Shankar failing to make an impact with the bat in the tournament so far,one can understand why there is a cry from fans and expers for a change of player. Indian captain Virat Kohli asserted his faith in Shankar, but there are many who feels Vijay Shankar should be replaced by Dinesh Karthik. Former Indian Swing bowler Irfan Pathan is one among them.

The Indian all-rounder who was once thought to be a successor to the legendary Kapil Dev said India needs someone solid at number 4 when it comes to pressure matches like semi-finals.