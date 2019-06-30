Latest NewsIndia

Kerala’s first electric vehicle charging station opened

Jun 30, 2019, 10:28 am IST
Less than a minute

Kerala’s first electric vehicle charging station has come up at Indian Oil Corporation’s retail outlet at Edappally. The EV charging station at the retail outlet IndianOil United Fuels, Edappally, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan through video conference in the presence of V C Asokan, chief general manager & state head, IndianOil, Kerala, from the venue of E-Mobility Expo 2019 on Saturday.

The first charging of the electric vehicle was done by District Collector S Suhas at the retail outlet. IndianOil in association with Power Grid Corporation of India is planning to set up EV charging stations across Kerala in the coming years. With this, Kochi has become the second city in South India to have EV charging station after Hyderabad. The first EV charging station in the country was commissioned last year in Nagpur by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. As a promotional measure, IndianOil will charge all vehicles free of cost till September 30, 2019.

Tags

Related Articles

Army giving befitting reply to enemies of country: PM Modi

Jan 28, 2019, 09:17 pm IST

Gang robbed travel agency in Abu Dhabi

Nov 14, 2017, 10:55 pm IST

Congress Chief from UP sends resignation to Rahul Gandhi for this reason

May 24, 2019, 03:01 pm IST

Video : Car driver refuses to give way to ambulance in Kerala

Oct 19, 2017, 10:00 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close