Kerala’s first electric vehicle charging station opened

Kerala’s first electric vehicle charging station has come up at Indian Oil Corporation’s retail outlet at Edappally. The EV charging station at the retail outlet IndianOil United Fuels, Edappally, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan through video conference in the presence of V C Asokan, chief general manager & state head, IndianOil, Kerala, from the venue of E-Mobility Expo 2019 on Saturday.

The first charging of the electric vehicle was done by District Collector S Suhas at the retail outlet. IndianOil in association with Power Grid Corporation of India is planning to set up EV charging stations across Kerala in the coming years. With this, Kochi has become the second city in South India to have EV charging station after Hyderabad. The first EV charging station in the country was commissioned last year in Nagpur by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. As a promotional measure, IndianOil will charge all vehicles free of cost till September 30, 2019.