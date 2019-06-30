Left front should learn from the election debacle,says C. Divakaran

CPI leader C. Divakaran said that there is a shortage of leader in CPI and CPM. He said that there is no succession to the style of C.K. Chandrappan and V.S. Achuthanandan and people expect more from leaders.

Divakaran added that the left front should learn from the election debacle and shouldn’t hurt the sentiments of devotees. If the working style and maturity can be improved, the faith of the people can be restored, he said.

In the report presented at CPM state committee, the animosity of the devotees was cited as a reason for setback.