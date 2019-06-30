Mamooty asks to bring back the resigned members.

The A.M.M.A general body has postponed the revision of the general rules. The amendments will be discussed further before finalizing. Many members could not vocalize their views in this meeting. There will be opportunity for every member for make written suggestions. None has opposed so far but asked for some changes.

Parvathy Tiruvoth, Revathy and Shammy Tilakan have stated some suggestions and this will be taken into consideration. President Mohanlal stated that the resigned members could come back after giving application. However Mamooty asked to bring them back without even the application fee. The problems must be rectified. The new revision should not have any loopholes or sortcomings , he added in the general body meeting.