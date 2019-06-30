Latest NewsIndia

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister to share his thoughts at 11 am

Jun 30, 2019, 01:03 am IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be aired by the All India Radio (AIR) on today at 11 am. This will be the first episode of Prime Minister’s popular radio programme after he resumed the office of Indian Prime Minister for the second term.

The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan. It will be also streamed live on the YouTube Channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Information and Broadcasting ministry, AIR and Doordarshan. It will be also streamed simultaneously on the website of www.allindiaradio.gov.in

AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will be repeated at 8 PM.

Tags

Related Articles

School Boy walks kilometers with poisonous Cobra in his Bag: Video

Jul 4, 2018, 06:47 pm IST

Sushma Swaraj to represent India in BIMSTEC meet

Aug 10, 2017, 09:29 am IST

First ‘serious incident’ for Japanese bullet train as a crack found!!!!

Dec 13, 2017, 12:19 pm IST

Do You Want this Flying Motor Cycle? Here is the Price

Mar 18, 2019, 08:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close