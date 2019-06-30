Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister to share his thoughts at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be aired by the All India Radio (AIR) on today at 11 am. This will be the first episode of Prime Minister’s popular radio programme after he resumed the office of Indian Prime Minister for the second term.

The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan. It will be also streamed live on the YouTube Channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Information and Broadcasting ministry, AIR and Doordarshan. It will be also streamed simultaneously on the website of www.allindiaradio.gov.in

AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will be repeated at 8 PM.