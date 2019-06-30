NSS Gen Sec Sukumaran Nair Lashes Out at Kerala Government

NSS General Secretary Sukumaran Nair and Kerala Government have been involved in a war of words for quite some time. The tension between them was at its peak during the Sabarimala protests as the leader was extremely critical of the government’s bullish attempt to implement the Supreme Court order. Now, after a few days of silence, Sukumaran Nair has launched yet another criticism on state government.

The NSS Gen Secretary said that people who belong to the forward community and are eligible to avail the benefits of the corporation are not receiving it. “This shows the inefficiency of the government” alleged Sukumaran Nair in a press note.

He also said that the government has so far taken no steps to implement the ten percent reservation announced by the central government.