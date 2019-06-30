Latest NewsSports

Pakistan Wants India to Win Today to Keep Themselves Alive in the World Cup. Twitter Trolls Pak Cricketer Who Said India Will Deliberately Lose Today

Jun 30, 2019, 07:42 am IST
Less than a minute

Pakistan and India might be arch rivals, Bangladesh might have stories of rivalry against India as well, but today both of these Asian teams would want India to win against England. It is imperative for both Bangladesh and Pakistan that India win against England to give them a chance for qualifying into the semi-finals. Meanwhile former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali came up saying that India is going to lose deliberately to ensure that Pakistan cannot book a spot in the semifinals.

India has played five matches and they will never want Pakistan to reach the semifinals. They are yet to play Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Everyone saw the manner in which they beat Afghanistan…hey’ll play in a way where you won’t know if they’re losing on purpose” he said.

Twitter cannot stop trolling Basit for his remarks. Check out what he said and how people reacted to it.

