Pakistan Wants India to Win Today to Keep Themselves Alive in the World Cup. Twitter Trolls Pak Cricketer Who Said India Will Deliberately Lose Today

Pakistan and India might be arch rivals, Bangladesh might have stories of rivalry against India as well, but today both of these Asian teams would want India to win against England. It is imperative for both Bangladesh and Pakistan that India win against England to give them a chance for qualifying into the semi-finals. Meanwhile former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali came up saying that India is going to lose deliberately to ensure that Pakistan cannot book a spot in the semifinals.

India has played five matches and they will never want Pakistan to reach the semifinals. They are yet to play Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Everyone saw the manner in which they beat Afghanistan…hey’ll play in a way where you won’t know if they’re losing on purpose” he said.

Twitter cannot stop trolling Basit for his remarks. Check out what he said and how people reacted to it.

Basit Ali reckons India will not want Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals and may play poorly in their matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh ? #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/vwg3oFnnpl — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 26, 2019

I think these guys are gone crazy for sure, how on earth will they want to face New Zealand or Australia rather than Pakistan in the semis, that too when all their momentum is gone — Shahzad Farooq (@Shahzad91395611) June 26, 2019

Basit Ka apna career to khud match fixing me end howa To yeh Sab ko apnay Jesa hee samjhta hae ? — Saqib Ali Shah (@Saqibca) June 26, 2019

Virat Kohli On Hearing This ? pic.twitter.com/9liyLNewfd — Dr Khushboo ? (@khushikadri) June 26, 2019

Very poor thinking by #BasitAli. At least @imVkohli won't think like him and #India would like to finish on top and unbeaten — smitesh sheth (@smiteshrsheth) June 28, 2019

More than any Pakistani every Indian would be aspecting and praying for Pakistan's win in remaining matches so that we can again crush them and trust me it's an another level of intoxication crushing them like a peanut pic.twitter.com/A2nV5Flpez — Amit Tayade (@tayade_amit) June 28, 2019