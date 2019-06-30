Peerumedu custodial death : Not given even a drop of water before death,says post mortem report

Peerumedu custodial death post mortem report revealed that Rajkumar taken into custody in a financial fraud case, was subjected to brutal torture.

The report mentioned that there were 22 injuries all over his body. Pneumonia following internal injuries is pointed as the reason for his death. He was not given even a drop of water before his death, the report hinted.

Doctors who conducted the post mortem found 22 injures on his body. Of the 22 injuries, 15 were injuries and the rest were bruises. Four abnormal bruises were found on his thighs and toes. His fingers were also injured. All this shows that he was subjected to third degree methods and brutal torture. Although the cause of death is pneumonia, the report hints police’ brutal torture. The doctors said without getting proper food subjecting him to torture may have led to pneumonia. The injuries seen in his body were due to brutal torture.

Meantime, the investigating team is of the stand that a detailed probe is needed to find how he sustained the injuries. The post-mortem report is believed to have ample evidence supporting the allegation of custodial torture. To confirm it the statement of all doctors who examined Rajkumar will be recorded. In the meanwhile, the investigating team has taken into custody the hard disc containing the sensational CCTV clippings of the Nedumkandam police station. The decision of the team is to examine it after submitting it in the court. It was alleged that the clippings on the day he was taken into custody was deleted.