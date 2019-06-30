Peerumedu custodial death : Strict steps will be taken on these type of Isolated incidents,says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

“Anyone found guilty in the police department will not be spared. Strict steps will be taken against them”,Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said on Peerumedu issue.

If someone makes a mistake, they will not be protected. Police officials who work sincerely will be protected. He made the statement at a time when the opposition intensified protests on things including Peerumedu custodial death.

Talking at the passing out parade of 177 fishermen taking charge of coastal police warden, he said it is hard to believe that the isolated incidents are happening in the police department. Some things in the department really hurts. It is not a place for them to express their own interests. Strict action will be taken if anyone found guilty. The government’s policy is strict action if done wrong and there is no compromise in it, he clarified.