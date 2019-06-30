People of Alathoor may never think of this: Remya Haridas hits headline again: Video

Remya Haridas secured a glorious victory in the strong red bastion of CPM Alathoor by a whopping majority that even surprised her party.

Remya who gained media attention during the election campaign by singing folk songs had promised the people of Alathoor that she will be present in the constituency once won. She has kept the word.

The newly elected MP Ramya’s new video posted on her social media has become viral and hit the headlines. In the video, she has been seen driving a tractor and doing agricultural works in a paddy field. Remya has posted the video on her Facebook page.

Gepostet von Ramya Haridas am Samstag, 29. Juni 2019