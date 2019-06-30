Personal photos in maid’s mobile shocks sponsor

A Criminal Court in Sharjah has reviewed the case of an African maid accused of physically assaulting her sponsor, a Gulf national.

As per the Public Prosecution, the maid has been working in the family’s house for more than four years. The sponsor once randomly checked the maid’s mobile phone and wondered to see the photos of the maid wearing her jewelry and dresses. And also found pictures of every room of the house and even her husband’s bank card.

The maid who noticed the sponsor checking her mobile asked the mobile back. But he sponsor replied that she is going to report this to police. The maid violently attacked the woman and took the phone and run away from the home.

The maid who was arrested denied all charges and accused that she was forced to do more work and that is why she left the house.

The court adjourned the case,