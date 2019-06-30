Shoaib Akhtar Not Happy With India Helping Afghanistan? Check Out What he Said

Afghanistan produced yet another thriller, this time against Pakistan, but failed to seize the key moments that eventually cost them the match. Afghanistan’s score of 227 was overcome by Pakistan with just two balls to spare, thanks to lusty hitting at the dying moments of the match by Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz. But before the match, the Afghanistan Cricket Board chief had said something that did not impress Pakistan cricket world. Shafiq Stanikzai said Pakistan need to learn cricket from the Afghan team and former Pak Fast Bowler Shoaib Akhtar felt it was improper from him to say so.

Akhtar, responding to the comments through a video said that there was once a time when their players picked up the game in Pakistan, but now have home grounds in Noida and Dehradun, India. The express bowler said that India has taught them many things but couldn’t teach them maturity.

He also added that if the Afghan players are searched for identification, most of them would have ID cards from Peshawar. Watch his video.