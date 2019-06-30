Latest NewsSports

Shoaib Akhtar urges Pakistan fans to back India against England

Jun 30, 2019, 02:42 pm IST
Former?Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has urged Pakistan fans to support India during their ICC World Cup 2019 encounter against England on Sunday. If England lose, Pakistan need to win their final match to qualify.

“Very odd, that as a Pakistani I’m saying this, and requesting all the countrymen and the Pakistan’s who are living abroad – please support whoever you think is right. But another option – you drink their waters, so you better support them. You live in England, so support England. You eat in England, so support England. However, as the Pakistanis in Pakistan, we want Pakistan to qualify. If England get knocked out and Pakistan win against Bangladesh, the way will open up for us,” Akhtar said on his official Youtube channel.

