Suicide: Malayali nurse sets herself on fire at AIIMS

A Malayali nurse has committed suicide at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS). The tragic incident took place in Jodhpur AIIMS in Rajasthan on Saturday night around 8.30.

Biji Punnoose, a nurse from Kerala has set herself on fire at closed room near the operation theatre on the third floor. After seeing smoke coming from the third-floor people conducted a search and found the nurse in a blaze. As the fire and rescue workers entered the room after breaking the door the woman has died.

She has been working in the Jodhpur AIIMS for the last two years. Her colleagues have responded that Biju Punnoose was in depression due to some family problems and issues.