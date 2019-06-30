Suspected trap for soldiers; 125 FB accounts under surveillance

The anti-terrorist squad of UP is observing 125 FB account which may have created a trap for the soldiers. The authorities suspect the involvement of the Pakistan secret agency ISI behind this. The officers from the army and paramilitary are in touch with these accounts which generated suspicions.

The report has been handed over to IB and Directorate of Military Intelligence. ATS has been monitoring the social media accounts after the arrest of BSF jawan Achuthanath Sharma, and Brahmos Aerospace Engineer Nishanth Agarwal . Both of them were trapped by Pakistan intelligence agency.

In the aftermath of these incidents, it was found out that there were fake accounts in the name of women to attract those who are joining in the army. The investigation agencies reported that these accounts try to trap commoners, army officers and people who are related to them.