Two youths fined for insulting a man on social media

Jun 30, 2019, 12:50 am IST
The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance has fined two youths for insulting a man on social media. The Court has found them to be guilty and fined Dh 250,00 each.. They were found to be sending abusive and insulting messages to another person on Snapchat.

The two accused appealed against the verdict and the Abu Dhabi Appeal Court has rejected their appeal. The first accused has challenged the ruling before the Court of Cassation. The court has accepted the plea.

The Court of Cassation has found that the message the accused sent was abusive but it revised the fine to Dh 10,000 for the first accused man.

