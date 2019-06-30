Latest NewsIndia

Woman forest officer attacked with sticks by TRS workers : Watch Video

Jun 30, 2019, 02:24 pm IST
Jun 30, 2019, 02:24 pm IST

A female forest officer along with her guards were attacked with sticks allegedly by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) workers, ANI reported on Sunday.

The video of the incident put up the news agency shows a police team and forest guards being beaten with sticks in Sirpur Kagaznagar block of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

The officer, Chole Anitha, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, Bangalore Mirrorreported.

