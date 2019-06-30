Woman forest officer attacked with sticks by TRS workers : Watch Video

A female forest officer along with her guards were attacked with sticks allegedly by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) workers, ANI reported on Sunday.

The video of the incident put up the news agency shows a police team and forest guards being beaten with sticks in Sirpur Kagaznagar block of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

The officer, Chole Anitha, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, Bangalore Mirrorreported.