Australian cricketer David Warner welcomes his third child

Jul 1, 2019, 08:22 pm IST
Australian Cricketer David Warner and his wife Candice have welcomed their third child, a baby girl. Warner himself has shared the happy news through his social media handle. Warner has posted a family photo on Instagram.

Warner and his wife Candice has two girls. The baby girl has named Isla Rose Warner. Candice has accompanied her husband to England as she wanted him to be with her on the time of delivery.

Warner has been out of the Australian team after he was subjected to a ban. After the one year ban ended he returned the team and has become a threat to bowlers. He has scored 516 runs in the ICC World Cup. He is the top scorer of the tournament.

