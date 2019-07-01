‘Battle Ready’ India to buy Strum Ataka’ Missile From Russia. Here is What You Need to Know

India, striving to be battle ready under any unforeseen circumstances, has signed a deal with Russia to acquire ‘Strum Ataka’ anti-tank missile from Russia for its fleet of Mi-35 attack choppers. Government sources told ANI that the deal for acquiring ‘Strum Ataka’ anti-tank missiles was signed with Russia under the emergency clauses through which the missiles would be supplied within three months of contract signing.

The deal is worth 200 crores and would make Mi-35 attack choppers stronger and more capable of attacking armoured elements. India has already made the decision to replace Mi-35 choppers with Apache gunships from the US.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force had acquired the Spice-2000 stand-off weapon system along with a number of spare and air to air missile deals with multiple counties under the emergency provisions to equip itself for sudden war.