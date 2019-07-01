KeralaLatest News

Inter-state private bus strike called off

Jul 1, 2019, 02:15 pm IST
The inter-state private bus strike was called off. The decision came after the bus owner’s meeting with the transport secretary. The private bus owners started the strike against the raids conducted by the motor vehicle department after the issues in Kallada bus.

The bus owners guaranteed that they will adopt all the measures instructed by the government. The bus owners will arrange a washroom facility for passengers. The raids by the motor vehicle department will continue.

The inter-state bus owners association has started strike on June 24. Around 400 private buses operating inter-state services had stopped their operations against the operation night rider’ by the motor vehicle department. The motor vehicle department initiated the operation to find the traffic rule violations.

