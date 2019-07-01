Know the actor who sketch Mohanlal during AMMA meeting

Yesterday was the general body meeting Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). The meeting was held to discuss the amendment of the association’s bylaw.

As the president of the association, Malayalam Mohanlal was addressing the meeting, an actor was busy in sketching him. Actor Bala has shared the funny moments with fans. The artist who sketched Mohanlal was none other than the multi-talented Nadirshsh.

Bala on his official Facebook page wrote,”AMMA meeting highlights.: I was sitting beside nadharsekka when our dear lalettan was giving a speech on the stage. suddenly nadharsekka grabbed a pencil and started a sketch.I cudnt believe my eyes cos within a single minute he drew our star Mr. Mohan Lal . I saw a great talent More than that a great fan love .love you lalettan God bless all”.