Man divorces wife by triple talaq for asking 30 rupees

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a man over domestic violence accusation by his wife. Sabir, a resident of Greater Noida was arrested on the complaint of his wife Zainab.

It is accused that Sabir aged 35 has divorced his wife Zainab aged 30 by triple talaq for asking just 30 rupees for buying vegetables. The incident occurred on June 29 at Greater Noida’s Dadri area. Zainab accused that her husband has assaulted her and then divorced by triple talaq for asking money. Zainab has complained that she was kicked out of the house by her husband and he spat on her face.

She also accused her husband’s family used to beat her regularly. She was subjected to domestic violence by her husband and in-laws. They used to give her shock using electric wires. Her parents also accused that they saw the family beating her when they reached her daughter’s home.

The police have arrested Sabir on the complaint of Zainab. And also registered a case under IPC sections 498-A,504 and 506.against four members of his family.