Non-Subsidised LPG Cylinders to be Cheaper by Today. Check Out the New Price

In a piece of news that will bring smiles to the face of many families, the price of non-subsidised LPG on Sunday was cut by over Rs 100 per cylinder. Indian Oil Corp (IOC) said that the reduction is on the back of softening international rates.

“Price of Non-Subsidised LPG in Delhi will decrease by Rs 100.50 per cylinder from 1st July. Upfront cash payment by consumer of domestic LPG will reduce by Rs 100.50 per cylinder,” Indian Oil Corporation, in a statement, said.

The price of Cooking Gas in Delhi will now be Rs 637. it was Rs 737.50 till yesterday. Customers can avail subsidized cooking gas at Rs 494.35 per cylinder.