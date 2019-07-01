NRI Businessman’s Suicide: E.P Jayarajan says Shyamala is innocent

CPM central committee member and industries Minister E.P.Jayarajan has claimed that P.K.Shyamala, the chairperson of Anthoor municipal corporation in Kannur is innocent in the NRI businessman’s suicide. He revealed his opinion in the Kerala state assembly.

The inquiry on the issue is going on. Nobody will become convict only because the opposition has raised an accusation, said E.P.jayarajan.

Earlier CPM state leadership has come forward supporting Shyamala. The CPM state committee meeting held last week has opined that the mistake of municipal employees has to lead to the suicide of Sajan and the municiapl chairperson has no role in it.

Before this, the CPM Kannur district committee and Taliparamba area committee has opined that Shyamala is responsible for the issue. CPM state committee member P.Jayrajan has revealed that the party will give take action against her. But CPM state committee has declined this.