“Would Have been happier if India were 300 All Out” Sourav Ganguly Slams MS Dhoni-Kedar Jadhav Partnership

MS Dhoni, who is already facing criticism for his poor scoring rate, had yet another ordinary game yesterday. In a match where India chased 337 and had plenty to get in the last ten overs, Dhoni and Jadhav hardly showed any intent, knocking around singles, when the asking rate was off the roofs. Dhoni’s final score 42(31) doesn’t explain the story as he failed to raise the scoring rate in the final overs.

Former cricketers had some harsh words for MSD and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, who had backed Dhoni a couple of days, minced no words.

“I don’t have an explanation for that. You asked me the question but I can’t explain these singles. It’s also the length and the bounce that has deceived the Indian batsmen. You can’t be chasing 338 and still have 5 wickets in the end. It’s about mindset and the way you look at the game. The message had to be clear: no matter where it comes and no matter where the ball lands you have to find the boundary. A dot ball at this stage!,” said Ganguly on air.

The first 10 overs and the last 6 overs left a lot to be desired. Hopefully, they will go back and reflect because they have been in excellent form this WC. The intent was not good enough. I would have been happier if India were 300 all-out. This situation can happen again and they will have to find different ways to succeed in the first and last 10 overs,” said Ganguly to star sports.